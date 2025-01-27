PM Congratulates Lukashenko On Victory In Presidential Election Of Belarus
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential elections of Belarus.
In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to my brother President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his historic victory in yesterday’s presidential elections.
Wishing him continued success for a historic 7th term in office. We will keep working together to realize our shared vision for stronger Pak-Belarus ties."
