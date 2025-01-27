PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential elections of Belarus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential elections of Belarus.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations to my brother President Aleksandr Lukashenko on his historic victory in yesterday’s presidential elections.

Wishing him continued success for a historic 7th term in office. We will keep working together to realize our shared vision for stronger Pak-Belarus ties."