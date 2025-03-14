Open Menu

PM Congratulates Mark Carney On Becoming PM Of Canada

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 11:52 PM

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday congratulated Mark Carney on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday congratulated Mark Carney on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada.

In a post on X, he said, "I congratulate Mr. Mark Carney on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada. Wish him a successful tenure in office and look forward to working with him to further strengthen Pakistan-Canada relations in all spheres."

Recent Stories

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

1 minute ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

2 minutes ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

2 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

2 minutes ago
 President of Finland receives message from UAE Pre ..

President of Finland receives message from UAE President during meeting with Abd ..

8 minutes ago
 Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup fi ..

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to miss League Cup final in injury blow

5 minutes ago
UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ st ..

UN migration agency laying off around 20% of HQ staff amid US aid cuts: sources

5 minutes ago
 DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd bigge ..

DR Congo conflict forces halt at world's 3rd biggest tin mine

5 minutes ago
 Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

Mark Carney to be sworn in as Canada PM

4 minutes ago
 Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff th ..

Gold tops $3,000 for first time on Trump tariff threats

4 minutes ago
 United G7 warns Russia to back Ukraine truce

United G7 warns Russia to back Ukraine truce

4 minutes ago
 Crew launch to ISS paves way for stranded astronau ..

Crew launch to ISS paves way for stranded astronauts' homecoming

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan