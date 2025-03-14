PM Congratulates Mark Carney On Becoming PM Of Canada
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 11:52 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday congratulated Mark Carney on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday congratulated Mark Carney on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada.
In a post on X, he said, "I congratulate Mr. Mark Carney on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada. Wish him a successful tenure in office and look forward to working with him to further strengthen Pakistan-Canada relations in all spheres."
