UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates Marriyum, ISPR For Magnificent Independence Day Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM

PM congratulates Marriyum, ISPR for magnificent Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated Ministry of Information and Broadcasting led by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Inter Services Public Relations and all the institutions concerned for holding magnificent ceremonies in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "the living nations never let their younger generation forget about their identity and on this day you all ensured that this message gets across."

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb Independence Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

13 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

22 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

22 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

22 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.