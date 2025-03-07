PM congratulates ministers on inclusion in federal cabinet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with Federal Minister Moeen Wattoo and Minister of State Malik Rasheed Ahmad.

He congratulated the ministers on their inclusion in the federal cabinet and expressed best wishes to them.

They exchanged views on the overall political situation in the country.