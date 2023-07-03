PM congratulates Naila Kiyani, Sameena Baig for scaling Nanga Parbat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated mountaineers Naila Kiyani and Sameena Baig for scaling the world's ninth highest peak of Nanga Parbat.

The prime minister, in a statement, said besides summiting the world's highest peak of Mount Everest, both Nailia Kiyani and Sameena Baig were the first Pakistani women to scale the most dangerous peak of Nanga Parbat and brought fame to country.

The two mountaineers were representatives of those brave women of Pakistan who were second to none in their pursuit of tenacity, ambitions and objectives as they had proved that their mettle, determination and intentions were "higher than the highest mountains", PM Shehbaz added.

Praying for their more successes in future, he said the daughters of the nation like Sameena Baig, Naila Kiyani and others should continue to project Pakistan's bright image across the globe.

In May 2023, the prime minister conferred Sitara Imtiaz on Naila Kiyani. After Sameena Baig, she is the second Pakistani woman mountaineer who has scaled the Mount Everest.