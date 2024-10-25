Open Menu

PM Congratulates Nation As Pakistan Stock Exchange Surpasses Historic 90,000 Points

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM

PM congratulates nation as Pakistan Stock Exchange surpasses historic 90,000 points

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the nation as the Pakistan Stock Exchange's 100-index exceeded the historic mark of 90,000 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the nation as the pakistan stock exchange's 100-index exceeded the historic mark of 90,000 points.

In a statement issued by the PM Office, the prime minister said that gradual increase in the stock market since March 2024 reflected growing investor confidence in the government policies.

"Such a swift surge in Pakistan's stock market after 14 years is a result of untiring efforts of the economic team," PM Shehbaz said.

He attributed the 36% increase in the stock market since March 2024, a significant reduction in the inflation rate and overall economic stability in the country to the efforts of the economic team.

He said the inflation rate had eased down from 38% to 6.9% while the current account had also been in surplus for last two months.

During the previous quarter, he said the Overseas Pakistanis dispatched record remittances worth US$8.

8 billion.

Similarly, the prime minister emphasized that the process of revising the contracts made with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had also been initiated to provide maximum facilitation to the power consumers.

Furthermore, he said that the long-term $7 billion facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would also improve the country's economy.

"Dreams of those wishing Pakistan fell into default have been broken," he said adding that he had pledged with the people that he would not let the country, obtained through millions of sacrifices, fall victim to the consequences of the negligence of those who were incompetent.

He said, "We saved the country by sacrificing our politics."

The prime minister hoped that more good news regarding the improvement of the economy would come in the coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Pakistan Stock Exchange March Market From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Food items should never be put in non-standard pla ..

Food items should never be put in non-standard plastic bags: Marriyum

52 seconds ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

Lahore Youth Festival trials kick off

54 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PM ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets PML-N MPAs from Sargodha, Sialko ..

55 seconds ago
 Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

4 minutes ago
 12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

12-year-old girl killed, two children injured

57 seconds ago
 Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firea ..

Lahore Police intensify crackdown on illegal firearms, aerial firing

59 seconds ago
Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, a ..

Landhi police raids betel-nut, mainpuri factory, arrests one

45 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique str ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stresses research, transparency i ..

46 seconds ago
 DC for awareness against dengue

DC for awareness against dengue

48 seconds ago
 KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood d ..

KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms

51 seconds ago
 Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for pla ..

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud for plantation in graveyard, provisio ..

36 seconds ago
 Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing in ..

Several injured near Sangjani Toll Plaza firing incident

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan