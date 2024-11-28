PM congratulates nation as PSX hits 100,000 milestone for first time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the entire nation as the 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange hits the milestone of 100,000 points for the first time.

The prime minister, in a statement, said the stock market surge reflected the confidence of the business community and investors in the government's economic policies.

Lauding the efforts by the government's economic team for the promotion of investment in the country, he

said that he had pledged with the nation to take all-out measures for economic stability and national development.

The prime minister said that the government's sacrifice of its politics to save the country from the default did not go in vain.

"The positive trend (in the stock market) returned with the return of the insurgent group. The enemies of the country's stability are once again attempting to derail the country," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.

He said that besides further reduction in inflation, the policy rate has been brought down to 15% and remittances were on an upward trajectory.

"We will continue to strive for the country's development. We will not let the enemies of the country's progress and prosperity succeed in their nefarious designs," he resolved.