PM Congratulates Nation As PSX Hits 100,000 Milestone For First Time
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday felicitated the entire nation as the 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange hits the milestone of 100,000 points for the first time.
The prime minister, in a statement, said the stock market surge reflected the confidence of the business community and investors in the government's economic policies.
Lauding the efforts by the government's economic team for the promotion of investment in the country, he
said that he had pledged with the nation to take all-out measures for economic stability and national development.
The prime minister said that the government's sacrifice of its politics to save the country from the default did not go in vain.
"The positive trend (in the stock market) returned with the return of the insurgent group. The enemies of the country's stability are once again attempting to derail the country," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.
He said that besides further reduction in inflation, the policy rate has been brought down to 15% and remittances were on an upward trajectory.
"We will continue to strive for the country's development. We will not let the enemies of the country's progress and prosperity succeed in their nefarious designs," he resolved.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FPCCI Senior Vice President credits PM's leadership for stock exchange success, economic growth10 seconds ago
-
Nine police officials pinned promotion badges20 minutes ago
-
Two cops reshuffle30 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper booked for selling pesticides without license50 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 14 injured as bus overturned in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
'Jaggery 'with dry nuts emerges as top winter treat1 hour ago
-
IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC3 hours ago
-
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa12 hours ago
-
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Rana Afzal12 hours ago
-
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s “final call” as ..12 hours ago
-
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon12 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG12 hours ago