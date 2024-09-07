Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 50th anniversary of the historic parliamentary resolution affirming the finality of the Prophet-hood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

In a social media post on X, he highlighted the resolution's significance in strengthening faith and addressing ambiguities about Prophet-hood’s finality.

He stated that on September 7, 1974, the Pakistani parliament played a crucial role by adopting the resolution on the finality of Prophet-hood (PBUH).

He praised the parliamentarians, Ulema, Mashaikh, and scholars who contributed to its adoption. The prime minister underscored that the finality of Prophet-hood is a core principle of islam, central to which every Muslim is dedicated.