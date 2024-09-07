Open Menu

PM Congratulates Nation On Half-century Prophet-hood's Finality Resolution

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

PM congratulates nation on half-century Prophet-hood's finality resolution

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 50th anniversary of the historic parliamentary resolution affirming the finality of the Prophet-hood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 50th anniversary of the historic parliamentary resolution affirming the finality of the Prophet-hood of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)

In a social media post on X, he highlighted the resolution's significance in strengthening faith and addressing ambiguities about Prophet-hood’s finality.

He stated that on September 7, 1974, the Pakistani parliament played a crucial role by adopting the resolution on the finality of Prophet-hood (PBUH).

He praised the parliamentarians, Ulema, Mashaikh, and scholars who contributed to its adoption. The prime minister underscored that the finality of Prophet-hood is a core principle of islam, central to which every Muslim is dedicated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Parliament Social Media September Muslim Post

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

6 minutes ago
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

6 minutes ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

3 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

3 minutes ago
 President Zardari vows to ensure free education fo ..

President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children

3 minutes ago
 Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan