PM Congratulates Nation Over Pakistan’s Removal From FATF’s Grey List

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2022 | 06:55 PM

The Prime Minister says Pakistan's removal from FATF Grey List will help rid the country out of economic challenges.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has extended felicitations to the nation on the Financial Action Task Force's decision to remove Pakistan from its grey list.

Addressing a news press conference in Lahore on Sunday, the Prime Minister said Pakistan's removal from FATF Grey List will help rid the country out of economic challenges.

He said Pakistan made enormous progress in the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism domain fulfilling requirements of Action Plans.

The Prime Minister applauded the efforts of all concerned departments and agencies, both at the Federal and Provincial levels, to achieve this national objective.

