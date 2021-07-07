UrduPoint.com
PM Congratulates NCOC, SBP And Ehsas Team For Response To COVID-19

PM congratulates NCOC, SBP and Ehsas team for response to COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked God Almighty for his mercy during difficult times.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated National Command and Operation Center, Ehsaas Team and State Bank of Pakistan for effective response to Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan also thanked God Almighty for His mercy during difficult times.

The Prime Minister also shared Economist Magazine's normalcy index which declares Pakistan best performing countries for handling Covid-19.

With a score of 84.4, Pakistan ranks third amongst fifty countries tracked by the Economist Magazine for return to pre pandemic life.

Neighboring India has a score of 46.5, ranking it near the bottom in 48th position.

