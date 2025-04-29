PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Mark Joseph Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their success sin the recently held elections in Canada.

“Pakistan and Canada enjoy warm and friendly relations and we are proud of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

He said that he looked forward to working together with Prime Minister Carney to further deepen their partnership and create greater opportunities for their nations.