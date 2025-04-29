PM Congratulates Newly Elected Canadian PM Carney
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated Mark Joseph Carney on his election as the prime minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their success in the recently held elections.
“Pakistan and Canada enjoy warm and friendly relations and we are proud of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada,” the prime minister posted on X handle.
He said that he looked forward to working together with Prime Minister Carney to further deepen their partnership and create greater opportunities for their nations.
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Explosion near DSP Syed Murjan's vehicle, no casualties reported5 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney5 minutes ago
-
AIOU awards scholarships and grants to 251 outstanding students15 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur inspects petrol pumps15 minutes ago
-
KTH achieves major breakthrough in Stroke Care15 minutes ago
-
17 criminals held with contraband15 minutes ago
-
BISP initiatives lauded15 minutes ago
-
Pace of work on development schemes reviewed15 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney15 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 102 litres substandard soda water, 12kg China salt, other items25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown lunched against violators to ensure smooth traffic flow25 minutes ago