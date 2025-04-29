Open Menu

PM Congratulates Newly Elected Canadian PM Carney

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:50 PM

PM congratulates newly elected Canadian PM Carney

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his felicitations to Mark Joseph Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their success in the recently held elections in Canada.

“Congratulations to Mark J Carney on his election as the Prime Minister of Canada, and to the Liberal Party on their success in the recently held elections.

Pakistan and Canada enjoy warm and friendly relations and we are proud of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada,” the prime minister posted on X handle.

He said that he looked forward to working together with Prime Minister Carney to further deepen their partnership and create greater opportunities for their nations.

According to Tuesday projections by Canadian broadcasters, the Liberal party won Canada's Federal election, while opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also conceded defeat.

Recent Stories

Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

11 minutes ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

25 minutes ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

30 minutes ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

37 minutes ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

3 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

17 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan