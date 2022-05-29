PM congratulates newly elected members of CPNE

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated the newly elected members of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) in the yearly elections.

In a statement, he felicitated President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Amir Mehmood and other newly elected members of CPNE.

He said journalism and freedom of expression were an indispensable constitutional demand for a strong democracy.

The allied government not only believed in protecting the freedom of media and expression but was also taking steps to further advance them, he told.

Shehbaz said CPNE was an important journalistic organisation and the government would work with it to promote freedom of expression and independence of media.

He prayed for the success of the newly elected body of CPNE in serving journalism and the journalistic community.

The government would extend full cooperation to CPNE in achieving its objectives, he added.