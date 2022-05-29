UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates Newly Elected Members Of CPNE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 11:40 AM

PM congratulates newly elected members of CPNE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated the newly elected members of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) in the yearly elections.

In a statement, he felicitated President Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Secretary General Amir Mehmood and other newly elected members of CPNE.

He said journalism and freedom of expression were an indispensable constitutional demand for a strong democracy.

The allied government not only believed in protecting the freedom of media and expression but was also taking steps to further advance them, he told.

Shehbaz said CPNE was an important journalistic organisation and the government would work with it to promote freedom of expression and independence of media.

He prayed for the success of the newly elected body of CPNE in serving journalism and the journalistic community.

The government would extend full cooperation to CPNE in achieving its objectives, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Democracy Independence Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

2 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

11 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

11 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

11 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.