Open Menu

PM Congratulates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of APNS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:50 PM

PM congratulates newly elected office bearers of APNS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated the office bearers of the new executive committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

He felicitated the newly elected President of APNS Senator Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Nazafreen Saigol, General Secretary Athar Qazi, Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif on their election.

He expressed hope that the newly elected office bearers would play an effective role in APNS for maintaining high quality of journalism.

He was hopeful that under the leadership of newly elected office bearers, APNS would continue to uphold the journalistic values and its constructive role in the country.

The prime minister said the government considered media as the fourth pillar of the state and encouraged the constructive criticism of media for improvement in governance.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

1 hour ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

2 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

2 hours ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

3 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

3 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

4 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

4 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan