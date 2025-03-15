PM congratulates newly elected office bearers of APNS

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated the office bearers of the new executive committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

He felicitated the newly elected President of APNS Senator Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Nazafreen Saigol, General Secretary Athar Qazi, Vice President Shahab Zuberi, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal and Finance Secretary Naveed Kashif on their election.

He expressed hope that the newly elected office bearers would play an effective role in APNS for maintaining high quality of journalism.

He was hopeful that under the leadership of newly elected office bearers, APNS would continue to uphold the journalistic values and its constructive role in the country.

The prime minister said the government considered media as the fourth pillar of the state and encouraged the constructive criticism of media for improvement in governance.