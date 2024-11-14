PM Congratulates Newly Elected Prime Minister Of Mauritius
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Navin Ramnoolam on his victory in general elections of Mauritius.
"Heartiest congratulations to Dr Navin Ramgoolam on your resounding victory in the general elections and subsequent oath taking as PM," the prime minister said in a post on his official X account.
He wished the newly elected prime minister of Mauritius every success in leading his country towards a brighter future.
"Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the friendly & cordial Pakistan-Mauritius ties," he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Air pollution, smog threaten health of vulnerable groups47 seconds ago
-
Over 600 suspects nabbed in PS Noon's anti-crime drive50 seconds ago
-
USAID delegation visits PDMA53 seconds ago
-
Dr Shah Alam takes charge as Dean Faculty Crop Protection, Agri University56 seconds ago
-
KP failed to launch even single project in 8 months: Azma1 minute ago
-
Transparency ensured in medical universities’ finances: Kh Salman1 minute ago
-
Patrolling police official booked for injuring 3 citizens on suspicion11 minutes ago
-
10.5 million saplings to be planted in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Youth encouraged to pursue technical education for better employment opportunities11 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP visits polling station21 minutes ago
-
Syed Nazir Gilani visits Islamabad to mark 40th anniversary of JKCHR21 minutes ago
-
SC disposes off several cases due to being ineffective21 minutes ago