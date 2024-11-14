Open Menu

PM Congratulates Newly Elected Prime Minister Of Mauritius

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PM congratulates newly elected Prime Minister of Mauritius

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dr Navin Ramnoolam on his victory in general elections of Mauritius.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dr Navin Ramgoolam on your resounding victory in the general elections and subsequent oath taking as PM," the prime minister said in a post on his official X account.

He wished the newly elected prime minister of Mauritius every success in leading his country towards a brighter future.

"Look forward to working with you to further strengthen the friendly & cordial Pakistan-Mauritius ties," he added.

