PM Congratulates Newly Elected SCBA President Rauf Atta, Office Bearers

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday felicitated newly elected President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Mian Rauf Atta and Ahsan Bhoon, a leader of Independent Group on winning the election

The prime minister congratulated all the leaders of the group for winning the SCBA elections, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also expressed the confidence that the newly elected office bearers, including the president, would continue their mission of welfare of the lawyers’ community.

The lawyers’ community would continue playing its positive role for the implementation of 26th Constitutional Amendment, Constitution and the supremacy of parliament, he added.

The prime minister said that the lawyers’ community deserved appreciation for their election of Rauf Atta as their best leadership.

He hoped that the newly elected office bearers and the lawyers’ community would play their positive and effective role for the resolution of issues faced by the community and others including the legal and judicial.

