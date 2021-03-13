PM congratulates newly elected Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says his strategy to bring the less-developed and marginalized areas of the country to national mainstream through these two slots is finally successful.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani for being elected as Senate Chairman once again.

The PM has also congratulated Mirza Mohammad Afridi for being elected to the slot of Senate Deputy Chairman.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was happy that by victory on these two slots, his strategy to bring less-developed and marginalized areas of the country in the past to national mainstream.

On Friday, Sadiq Sanjrani defeated PDM leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. Sanjrani received 48 votes while his rival could get 42 votes. Mirza Mohammad Afrid also won on the slot of Senate Deputy Chairman. He is the first leader from FATA area on such an important and prominent post.