UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Congratulates Newly Elected Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:51 AM

PM congratulates newly elected Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman

Prime Minister Imran Khan says his strategy to bring the less-developed and marginalized areas of the country to national mainstream through these two slots is finally successful.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani for being elected as Senate Chairman once again.

The PM has also congratulated Mirza Mohammad Afridi for being elected to the slot of Senate Deputy Chairman.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was happy that by victory on these two slots, his strategy to bring less-developed and marginalized areas of the country in the past to national mainstream.

On Friday, Sadiq Sanjrani defeated PDM leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. Sanjrani received 48 votes while his rival could get 42 votes. Mirza Mohammad Afrid also won on the slot of Senate Deputy Chairman. He is the first leader from FATA area on such an important and prominent post.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister FATA Yousaf Raza Gillani Twitter Afridi Post From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs certified Great Place to Work 2021

19 minutes ago

COVID-19:Govt imposes smart lockdown in 16 areas o ..

26 minutes ago

Realme promises to promote a trendier lifestyle fo ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 March 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.