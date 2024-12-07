PM congratulates newly elected Sindh HC Bar Association President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Barrister Sarfraz Metlo on being elected as President of the Sindh High Court Bar Association.

The prime minister also congratulated Ahsan Bhoon, head of the Independent Lawyers Group (Asma Jahangir Group), on the victory.

He expressed the hope that the newly elected President and the Independent Lawyers Group will continue their efforts for the welfare of lawyers, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

"I trust that the Asma Jahangir Group will continue to prioritize the politics of principles and adherence to values, as always," the prime minister remarked.

He hoped that the newly elected president will work tirelessly to strengthen the legal profession and continue efforts to promote justice and democracy in the country.