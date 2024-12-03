PM Congratulates Pak Blind Cricket Team For Clinching T20 World Cup
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the Pakistan Blind cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup by defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets.
"The Pakistan Blind Cricket team played a fabulous game.
By winning the World Cup on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, they made the entire nation proud and brought fame to Pakistan," the prime minister said.
Reiterating the government's resolve to promote sports, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the provision of all necessary facilities to the persons with disabilities in the playground was among the government's priorities.
He also expressed his good wishes for the Pakistan Blind Cricket team for their bright future.
