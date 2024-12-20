Open Menu

PM Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 AM

PM congratulates Pakistan cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the one day series against South Africa.

In a statement, he appreciated the players, coaches, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and officials of the board for their hard work.

He said Pakistan cricket team made a magnificent comeback as they worked hard and learnt from their mistakes.

He expressed hope that in the upcoming matches especially in the Champion Trophy matches, the team will play well, adding Pakistan cricket team by winning the matches gave the best gift to the Pakistani cricket fans.

