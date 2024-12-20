PM Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 02:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the one day series against South Africa.
In a statement, he appreciated the players, coaches, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and officials of the board for their hard work.
He said Pakistan cricket team made a magnificent comeback as they worked hard and learnt from their mistakes.
He expressed hope that in the upcoming matches especially in the Champion Trophy matches, the team will play well, adding Pakistan cricket team by winning the matches gave the best gift to the Pakistani cricket fans.
Recent Stories
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 million visitors since opening in 2 ..
RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through successful London roadshow
Department of Community Development revisits life skills training programmes
Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences
United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM congratulates Pakistan cricket team3 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker unveils portraits of Pakistan's first women parliamentarians2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with great enthusiasm, devotion2 hours ago
-
“Suthra Punjab” to transform sanitation system of province: Minister2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Palestine: President2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday with full zeal and fervor2 hours ago
-
Massive reforms underway to transform Power sector: Awais Leghari2 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding establishing IT hubs in Colleges3 hours ago
-
Saudi Shura Council delegation visited PCCR3 hours ago
-
Pehchan Pakistan prize distribution ceremony held3 hours ago
-
A high level delegation from Saudi Council visit PCCR3 hours ago
-
PM leaves for Pakistan after attending D-8 Summit in Cairo3 hours ago