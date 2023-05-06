PM congratulates Pakistan cricket team on securing top slot in ICC rankings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on securing a top slot in ICC rankings by defeating New Zealand in the 4th One Day International match.

"Today is a great day as Pakistan has become the top-ranked ODI cricket team.

The manner in which the Green Shirts have defeated New Zealand to book a top slot in the ICC rankings is simply outstanding", the Prime Minister stated in a Twitter post.

He said that making the nation proud was skipper Babar Azam who earned the feat of completing the fastest 5000 runs in ODIs and leading Pakistan cricket to that glory.

"My heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Cricket Team, PCB, Babar Azam, and the nation", he added.