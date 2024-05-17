PM Congratulates Pakistan Team For Clinching Central Asia Volleyball Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistan team for clinching the Central Asia Volleyball Championship, lauding their performance and teamwork
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistan team for clinching the Central Asia Volleyball Championship, lauding their performance and teamwork.
Pakistan won the Central Asian Volleyball Championship title defeating Turkmenistan 3-1 in the final match at the Liaquat Gymnasium here.
In the final contest, Pakistan emerged victorious after winning three sets while Turkmenistan managed to win only one.
"Superb performance! Pakistan wins the Central Asia Volleyball Championship. Talent and teamwork at its best," the prime minister remarked on his X timeline.
He said the Pakistan team stood victorious in all six matches during the tournament.
