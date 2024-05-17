Open Menu

PM Congratulates Pakistan Team For Clinching Central Asia Volleyball Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM

PM congratulates Pakistan team for clinching Central Asia Volleyball Championship

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistan team for clinching the Central Asia Volleyball Championship, lauding their performance and teamwork

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistan team for clinching the Central Asia Volleyball Championship, lauding their performance and teamwork.

Pakistan won the Central Asian Volleyball Championship title defeating Turkmenistan 3-1 in the final match at the Liaquat Gymnasium here.

In the final contest, Pakistan emerged victorious after winning three sets while Turkmenistan managed to win only one.

"Superb performance! Pakistan wins the Central Asia Volleyball Championship. Talent and teamwork at its best," the prime minister remarked on his X timeline.

He said the Pakistan team stood victorious in all six matches during the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Turkmenistan All Best Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensari ..

Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolle ..

Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal emban ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

1 minute ago
 Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in ..

Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship tit ..

Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title

8 minutes ago
 PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for ex ..

PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries

8 minutes ago
Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from B ..

Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam

14 minutes ago
 PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

14 minutes ago
 Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Ta ..

Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

14 minutes ago
 E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar Dist ..

E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital

14 minutes ago
 Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lie ..

Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases

14 minutes ago
 King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in Fr ..

King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan