PM congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated people of Pakistan on peaceful transition of power.

In a series of tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I want to congratulate people of Pakistan on peaceful transition of power. It's matter of pride that today all our institutions respect Constitution as guiding principle.

If stock market and strengthening Currency is any indication, the journey towards our goals has already started.""We also look forward to keep building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace.""Our focus is on providing as much relief as possible to all Pakistanis by tackling high inflation and kick-starting the stagnant economy. Together we will make Pakistan a great nation, Insha'Allah. Pakistan Zindabad!!," he added.