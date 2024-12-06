PM Congratulates PML-N's Rana Tahir On Taking Clear Lead In By-election
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the PML-N candidate Rana Tahir on taking clear lead in the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat in Sheikhupura.
In PP-139, the clear lead of the PML-N candidate reflects the public's trust in the party's policies, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.
He said the people of PP-139 made their decision due to the steep fall of the inflation rate from 38% to 4.9% which made life of the common man easier, and due to improvement in national economic indicators.
In the PP-139 by-election, the prime minister said the people had chosen development and prosperity over unrest and chaos.
The by-election of PP-139 has rejected the narrative of violence and destruction, he added.
The prime minister affirmed that the government was tirelessly working to fulfill the promises made to the people.
"Thanks to Allah Almighty's blessings and under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the positive results of public service measures were becoming visible, he remarked.
The prime minister also acknowledged the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the hard work of party workers, which led to this victory.
Punjab's Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, is also working day and night for the service of the people and the development of the province, the prime minister said adding that the people had elected those who will bring true economic development and real prosperity to the country.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to take our beloved homeland to new heights of progress", the prime minister resolved.
Recent Stories
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar calls on Bilawal Bhutto
Sindh CS chairs meeting of College Education Department
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution calling for Israel's withdrawal from Palestine: FO spox10 minutes ago
-
Pakistani NGO AGHS Legal Aid Cell Wins Prestigious Sérgio Vieira de Mello Prize10 minutes ago
-
PDMA organized training workshop on “Developing Disaster Risk Reduction Plan”30 minutes ago
-
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours40 minutes ago
-
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media40 minutes ago
-
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt40 minutes ago
-
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad40 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation40 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean Mission'40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development plan40 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family40 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tribute to late Ch. Ayo ..40 minutes ago