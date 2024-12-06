ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the PML-N candidate Rana Tahir on taking clear lead in the by-election for the Punjab Assembly seat in Sheikhupura.

In PP-139, the clear lead of the PML-N candidate reflects the public's trust in the party's policies, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He said the people of PP-139 made their decision due to the steep fall of the inflation rate from 38% to 4.9% which made life of the common man easier, and due to improvement in national economic indicators.

In the PP-139 by-election, the prime minister said the people had chosen development and prosperity over unrest and chaos.

The by-election of PP-139 has rejected the narrative of violence and destruction, he added.

The prime minister affirmed that the government was tirelessly working to fulfill the promises made to the people.

"Thanks to Allah Almighty's blessings and under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the positive results of public service measures were becoming visible, he remarked.

The prime minister also acknowledged the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the hard work of party workers, which led to this victory.

Punjab's Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, is also working day and night for the service of the people and the development of the province, the prime minister said adding that the people had elected those who will bring true economic development and real prosperity to the country.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to take our beloved homeland to new heights of progress", the prime minister resolved.