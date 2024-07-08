PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone conversation with Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to extend his heartiest felicitations to him on his victory in the recently held Presidential elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a telephone conversation with Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to extend his heartiest felicitations to him on his victory in the recently held Presidential elections.

The prime minister conveyed his good wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei and congratulated him as well as the brotherly people of Iran on the successful political transition through the democratic process, a PM Office press release said.

He said that as brotherly neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran were bound together by shared history, faith, culture and traditions.

Wishing the Iranian President-elect a successful tenure in office, the prime minister said he looked forward to working closely with him to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations and enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy, and regional security.

In this regard, the prime minister added that decisions taken jointly by both countries during the historic visit of the late President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in April 2024, had laid an excellent foundation for mutually beneficial cooperative partnership between the two countries.

President-elect Pezeshkian thanked the prime minister for his felicitations, while expressing his desire to further deepen the fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations. The two leaders also discussed regional issues and agreed to continue close coordination and consultation.

The telephone conversation reflected the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Iran, and their shared commitment to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.