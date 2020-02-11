PM congratulates Prisoners Aid Committee for finalising reform package

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday congratulated Ali Zafar and members of PM's Prisoners Aid Committee, which finalised its reform package report for effective prison reform.

"It will ensure greater public safety and rehabilitation of prisoners on the principle that a prison sentence does not imply deprivation of human rights" the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.