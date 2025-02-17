(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Professor Sajid Mir on his unanimous election as Ameer of Jamiat Ahle Hadith for seventh time.

He expressed best wishes for Prof Sajid Mir on assuming the leadership of Jamiat Ahle Hadith.