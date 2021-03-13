UrduPoint.com
PM Congratulates Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I am happy Balochistan and former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pakistan that have been marginalised or left behind in the past."

