PM Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Hosting Boxing Event, Hails Pakistani Origin On His Victory

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 09:10 PM

PM congratulates Saudi Arabia on hosting boxing event, hails Pakistani origin on his victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended his warm felicitation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on hosting a successful boxing event at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

"Congratulations to brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on hosting an impressive boxing bout at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh," the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

Expressing delight on the victory of Pakistani origin young superstar Sheeraz Hamza, he said "We are proud of you and look forward to welcoming you soon as world champion," he commended".

