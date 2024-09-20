PM congratulates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Shahzaib Rind, the Pakistani mixed martial arts player from Balochistan, who won the Karate Combat Championship (KC-49) held in Singapore.

"You have brought fame to Pakistan through your sport and expertise.

The whole nation feels proud of you," the prime minister said, according to a PM Office press release.

In the final contest held in Singapore, Shahzaib defeated Brazil’s Bruno Roberto De Assis.

Commenting on his win, Rind wrote on his X timeline, "Alhamdulillah, history has been made! This is the first time Pakistan has become a world champion in MMA. This was a very tough fight at the start, but I had this hope, as well as all your prayers."