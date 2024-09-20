PM Congratulates Shahzaib Rind On Winning Karate Combat Championship
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Shahzaib Rind, the Pakistani mixed martial arts player from Balochistan, who won the Karate Combat Championship (KC-49) held in Singapore.
"You have brought fame to Pakistan through your sport and expertise.
The whole nation feels proud of you," the prime minister said, according to a PM Office press release.
In the final contest held in Singapore, Shahzaib defeated Brazil’s Bruno Roberto De Assis.
Commenting on his win, Rind wrote on his X timeline, "Alhamdulillah, history has been made! This is the first time Pakistan has become a world champion in MMA. This was a very tough fight at the start, but I had this hope, as well as all your prayers."
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF seizes 168 kg drugs in 10 operations; arrests eight accused2 minutes ago
-
PHC grants bail to PTI leader till Oct 1212 minutes ago
-
Twin cities administrations unite to combat dengue surge: over 900 cases reported22 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life22 minutes ago
-
DIG emphasizes zero tolerance for corruption & bribery52 minutes ago
-
Family awareness crucial in caring for Alzheimer's patients above 60: Neurologist52 minutes ago
-
Mushaal urges global action against human rights abuses in Kashmir valley1 hour ago
-
China shifts from solar manufacturing giant to solar IP innovator1 hour ago
-
Court proceedings hamper as public prosecutors’ strike continues1 hour ago
-
DC Kohat meets with locals to address their concerns1 hour ago
-
DC visits Aghosh Al-Khidmat1 hour ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant paid Rs 120.5 bln tax so far1 hour ago