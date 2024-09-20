Open Menu

PM Congratulates Shahzaib Rind On Winning Karate Combat Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PM congratulates Shahzaib Rind on winning Karate Combat Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated Shahzaib Rind, the Pakistani mixed martial arts player from Balochistan, who won the Karate Combat Championship (KC-49) held in Singapore.

"You have brought fame to Pakistan through your sport and expertise.

The whole nation feels proud of you," the prime minister said, according to a PM Office press release.

In the final contest held in Singapore, Shahzaib defeated Brazil’s Bruno Roberto De Assis.

Commenting on his win, Rind wrote on his X timeline, "Alhamdulillah, history has been made! This is the first time Pakistan has become a world champion in MMA. This was a very tough fight at the start, but I had this hope, as well as all your prayers."

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Assis Singapore Brazil All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

3 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

5 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

17 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

20 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

23 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

24 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan