PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

The prime minister, in a post on the social media platform X, said, "I congratulate Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

I wish Sheikh Hasina a successful term in office and look forward to enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh under her leadership."