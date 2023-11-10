Open Menu

PM Congratulates Sister Zeph For Winning Global Teacher Prize

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday congratulated Pakistani teacher Sister Zeph on winning Global Teacher Prize 2023, calling it a "great moment of pride" for Pakistan

"A great moment of pride for Pakistan. Our very own Sister Zeph has won the Global Teacher Prize 2023," the prime minister wrote on the social media platform X.

He said education was a subject really close to his heart as only education could uplift the people to achieve laurels for themselves and their country, besides making them better citizens.

"I once again congratulate Sister Zeph on this remarkable achievement," he remarked.

Sister Zeph founded her own school for underprivileged children in the courtyard of her home at just 13, while studying at night for her own education.

She was lauded as “a true change-maker and advocate for women’s rights and children's education”.

The award is organised in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and in strategic partnership with Dubai Cares, a United Arab Emirates-based global philanthropic organisation.

Sister Zeph's win was announced at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France. There were more than 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries.

