PM congratulates Turkish President on roll out of new fighter planes, helicopters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the roll out of new fighter planes and helicopters made by Turkish defence industries.

While retweeting a tweet of Turkish President, the prime minister tweeted on his social media handle, "Highly impressed by the #BUGUN "ISTIKBAL" ceremony held in Ankara today.

I congratulate my brother @RTErdoganv over rollout of TF-X, H�rjet, Atak-2 Helicopter, Anka-3 UCAV and Gokbey Helicopter. This speaks of high level of indignization achieved by brotherly Turkiye. This success is primarily on account of excellent leadership of @RTErdogan . I wish more success to Turkish Defence Industries and Turkiye."