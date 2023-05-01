UrduPoint.com

PM Congratulates Turkish President On Roll Out Of New Fighter Planes, Helicopters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the roll out of new fighter planes and helicopters made by Turkish defence industries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the roll out of new fighter planes and helicopters made by Turkish defence industries.

While retweeting a tweet of Turkish President, the prime minister tweeted on his social media handle, "Highly impressed by the #BUGUN "ISTIKBAL" ceremony held in Ankara today.

I congratulate my brother @RTErdoganv over rollout of TF-X, H�rjet, Atak-2 Helicopter, Anka-3 UCAV and Gokbey Helicopter. This speaks of high level of indignization achieved by brotherly Turkiye. This success is primarily on account of excellent leadership of @RTErdogan . I wish more success to Turkish Defence Industries and Turkiye."

