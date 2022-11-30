PM congratulates volleyball team on winning C.Asian Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan's men's volleyball team for winning the Central Asian Volleyball Championship.

The prime minister termed the victory as the outcome of the team's hard work and dedication.

"It is a testament to our players' grit, determination, and hard work in reviving Pakistan's glory in the arena of sports," he said in a tweet.