UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Congratulates Yoshihide Suga On Election As Prime Minister Of Japan

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:29 AM

PM congratulates Yoshihide Suga on election as Prime Minister of Japan  

Yoshihide Suga had sworn in as Prime Minister of Japan on Wednesday after he received 314 out of 465 votes in the Lower House and 142 out of 240 in the Upper House.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his elections as the new Prime Minister of Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said he looks forward to working with the Japanese Prime Minister to further strengthen Pakistan-Japan friendship and increase cooperation.

Yoshihide Suga had sworn in as Prime Minister of Japan on Wednesday. Mr. Suga received 314 out of 465 votes in the Lower House and 142 out of 240 in the Upper House.

Suga replaced Shinzo Abe who resigned because of poor health, the promised to continue his signature economic policies.

The 71-year-old Suga - the son of a strawberry farmer - won the leadership contest of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday and was all but assured the top job when his appointment went to a vote in parliament given the party's two-thirds majority.

Unlike his predecessors, Suga does not come from a privileged background and rose to the top of the LDP without belonging to any of its powerful factions.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Parliament Vote Twitter Job Japan All From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Pompeo, US Congressional ..

16 minutes ago

Gargash, Foreign Minister of Malta discuss advanci ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 September 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

11 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.