PM congratulates Yoshihide Suga on election as Prime Minister of Japan  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his elections as the new Prime Minister of Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said he looks forward to working with the Japanese Prime Minister to further strengthen Pakistan-Japan friendship and increase cooperation.

Yoshihide Suga had sworn in as Prime Minister of Japan on Wednesday. Mr. Suga received 314 out of 465 votes in the Lower House and 142 out of 240 in the Upper House.

Suga replaced Shinzo Abe who resigned because of poor health, the promised to continue his signature economic policies.

The 71-year-old Suga - the son of a strawberry farmer - won the leadership contest of the governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday and was all but assured the top job when his appointment went to a vote in parliament given the party's two-thirds majority.

Unlike his predecessors, Suga does not come from a privileged background and rose to the top of the LDP without belonging to any of its powerful factions.