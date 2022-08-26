PM constitutes body for redressal of electricity consumers' grievances: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the prime minister has set up a high-level committee to redress the grievances of electricity consumers.

In a tweet, she said that instructions have been given to include the announced relief in the bills of electricity consumers up to 200 units within 24 hours.

The PM had directed within 24 hours the bills of the consumers under the relief should be reduced.

The minister said that the staff of the DISCOs would work 24 hours to correct the electricity bills and all staff leaves have been canceled for correcting the bills.

Banks would remain open on weekend to deposit bills of the consumers, she said.