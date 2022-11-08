UrduPoint.com

PM Constitutes Committee To Highlight Dr. Allama Iqbal's Philosophy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PM constitutes committee to highlight Dr. Allama Iqbal's philosophy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday constituted a high level committee to highlight work of the national poet, Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The prime minister desired to arrange a detailed programme, to highlight the life, work and philosophy of Dr. Allama Iqbal, may be developed for the month of November.

The committee under the supervision of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, shall complete the task within three days, said a notification issued by PM office.

According to the notification, National Heritage and Culture Division shall provide secretarial support to the committee and it would finalize the events which must be befitting the stature of the towering personality of Allama Iqbal.

The resources, expertise and venue of the Iqbal academy shall also be utilized to the fullest extent.

The committee headed by Senator Irfan Siddiqui is comprising of Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema (MNA), Dr. Nafisa Shah (MNA), Secretary, national Heritage and Culture Division, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik , Prof. Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Zakria, Prof. Dr. Rafi Ud Din Hashmi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ayub Sabir, Prof. Dr . Aslam Ansari, Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Prof. Dr. Tehsin Firaqi, Dr. Abasar Ahmad, Dr. Talib Hussain sial, Khurram Alki Shafique, Dr. Maqsood Jafri, Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, Prof. Dr. Abid Ali, Dr. Badshah Munir Bukhari, Dr. Khalid Iqbal Yasir, Muhammad Ikram Chughtari, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran and Prof. Dr. Basera Ambreen.

