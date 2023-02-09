UrduPoint.com

PM Constitutes Committee To Organize Relief Operations For Turkiye, Syria Earthquake Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will head the committee which will ensure the delivery of relief goods to Turkiye and Syria on priority basis.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a three-member committee to organize relief operations for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

He made the decision while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to review the ongoing relief activities for the brotherly countries.

The Prime Minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority to increase coordination with all provincial governments to speed up relief activities and set up emergency collection centers in every district of the country for collection of fund for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

He said Turkiye helped Pakistan during the floods of 2010 and 2022 and today despite limited resources, Pakistan will spare no effort to help its Turkish brethren.

The Prime Minister said fund raising should be done in schools, colleges and universities to help the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The meeting was briefed that an air corridor has been established to send aid supplies to Turkiye and Syria and teams of Pakistan Army, Air force, PIA and NDMA are taking part in the relief activities.

