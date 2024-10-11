Open Menu

PM Contacts Governor, CM Balochistan, Condemns Terrorist Attack In Duki

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held telephonic conversations with Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Duki area of Balochistan, killing several miners.

The prime minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and conveyed his sympathies to the families of the slain miners.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured, instructing the relevant authorities to ensure their best medical treatment.

The prime minister, in a statement, sought a report from the authorities concerned on the incident and reiterated his government’s resolve to purge the country of terrorism.

He expressed his resolve to uproot the terrorism in all its forms. He also assured to provide all possible support to the families of the martyrs.

