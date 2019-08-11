PM contacts Indonesian President over grave situation in IoJ&K

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday called Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his outreach to sensitize world leaders about the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K) resulting from India's latest unilateral and illegal actions in violation of the UNSC resolutions and the international law.

This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister informed President Widodo that the IoJ&K remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.

He stressed that the international community was duty bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.

He also apprised President Widodo about Pakistan's consistent efforts to resolve the long outstanding Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

India's intransigence had been the constant obstacle in that regard, he added.

Prime minister Imran Khan underscored the need for the international community to play its role in helping resolve the long-standing dispute.

He stressed that India must be urged to resolve the issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Both the sides agreed that there was a need to resolve the issue peacefully and within the framework of the international law.