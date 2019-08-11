UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Contacts Indonesian President Over Grave Situation In IoJ&K

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

PM contacts Indonesian President over grave situation in IoJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday called Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his outreach to sensitize world leaders about the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K) resulting from India's latest unilateral and illegal actions in violation of the UNSC resolutions and the international law.

This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister informed President Widodo that the IoJ&K remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.

He stressed that the international community was duty bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.

He also apprised President Widodo about Pakistan's consistent efforts to resolve the long outstanding Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

India's intransigence had been the constant obstacle in that regard, he added.

Prime minister Imran Khan underscored the need for the international community to play its role in helping resolve the long-standing dispute.

He stressed that India must be urged to resolve the issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Both the sides agreed that there was a need to resolve the issue peacefully and within the framework of the international law.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Joko Widodo Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

31 minutes ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.