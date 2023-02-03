UrduPoint.com

PM Convenes All Parties Conference On Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened All Parties Conference (APC) on 7th of this month to discuss ways to overcome the current national challenges.

The APC, having representation from across the political spectrum, will be held in Islamabad and invitations have been extended to all the leading political leaders.

The Prime Minister has also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to attend the conference.

Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak and conveyed the Prime Minister's invitation.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is working to diversify energy mix by focusing on the development of indigenous sources of power generation such as hydropower, coal and solar.

In his tweets today, he said locally produced electricity will help reduce fuel import, bring down tariff and thus provide relief to the common man.

Alluding to the 7th nuclear power plant of Pakistan inaugurated by him yesterday in Karachi, he said with the induction of K-3, the total nuclear power generation capacity has reached 3600 megawatt. The K-3 project has added a total of 1100 MW electricity to the national grid.

