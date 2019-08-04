PM convenes meeting of federal cabinet on August 6 (Tuesday).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan convenes a meeting of Federal cabinet for August 6 (Tuesday) to discuss political, national security issues and to review the one year performance of the government.

A 12 point agenda for the meeting has been issued.

Cabinet will also endorse the decisions of the ECC.Among other things new projects of public interest will be come up for discussion during the meeting. The matter of Multi storey buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan will be mulled over in the meeting.