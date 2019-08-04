UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Convenes Meeting Of Federal Cabinet On August 6 (Tuesday).

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:24 PM

PM convenes meeting of federal cabinet on August 6 (Tuesday).

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan convenes a meeting of Federal cabinet for August 6 (Tuesday) to discuss political, national security issues and to review the one year performance of the government.

A 12 point agenda for the meeting has been issued.

Cabinet will also endorse the decisions of the ECC.Among other things new projects of public interest will be come up for discussion during the meeting. The matter of Multi storey buildings in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Multan will be mulled over in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister August Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

4 hours ago

Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in Tex ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.