PM convenes NSC meeting today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House today afternoon, he said in a tweet.