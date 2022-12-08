UrduPoint.com

PM Conveys Condolences On Former Chinese President's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 12:04 AM

PM conveys condolences on former Chinese president's demise

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, reiterated his profound condolences on the tragic demise of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, reiterated his profound condolences on the tragic demise of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

He noted that the late president was a trusted friend of Pakistan whose loss would be felt keenly.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also discussed the major outcomes of the recent high-level visit and agreed on the need for effective follow-up to translate understandings reached in Beijing between the prime minister of Pakistan and Chinese leadership into tangible benefits for both countries and peoples.

The prime minister recalled his visit to China on 1-2 November, which had demonstrated the abiding vitality of 'Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Visit Beijing November Media Government

Recent Stories

Peru Congress to make third attempt to impeach pre ..

Peru Congress to make third attempt to impeach president

32 seconds ago
 As Xi arrives in Riyadh, experts hope for more inv ..

As Xi arrives in Riyadh, experts hope for more investment in CPEC project

34 seconds ago
 European Commission Proposes Solutions to Decrease ..

European Commission Proposes Solutions to Decrease EU's Dependence on Clearing i ..

35 seconds ago
 UN Adopts Russian Resolution of No First Placement ..

UN Adopts Russian Resolution of No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space

37 seconds ago
 Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability t ..

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability to Protect Own Interests - Lavr ..

8 minutes ago
 Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3 ..

Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3rd Highest on Record - Report

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.