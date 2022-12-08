Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, reiterated his profound condolences on the tragic demise of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, reiterated his profound condolences on the tragic demise of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

He noted that the late president was a trusted friend of Pakistan whose loss would be felt keenly.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They also discussed the major outcomes of the recent high-level visit and agreed on the need for effective follow-up to translate understandings reached in Beijing between the prime minister of Pakistan and Chinese leadership into tangible benefits for both countries and peoples.

The prime minister recalled his visit to China on 1-2 November, which had demonstrated the abiding vitality of 'Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'.