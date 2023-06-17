UrduPoint.com

PM Conveys Condolences To Bereaved Families Of Greece Ferry Tragedy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PM conveys condolences to bereaved families of Greece ferry tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his condolences with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Greece.

On his Twitter handle account, the PM said, "My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate ferry disaster in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece."He further said Pakistan's Embassy in Athens had identified 12 Pakistanis rescued by Hellenic Coast Guard. The embassy was in contact with the Greek authorities for further updates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Athens Greece

More Stories From Pakistan

