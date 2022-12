ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday conveyed his condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother.

"There is no greater loss than losing one's mother," he said in a tweet. "My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother," PM Shehbaz Sharif said.