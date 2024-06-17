Open Menu

PM Conveys Eid Greetings To Political Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday contacted different political leaders on telephone to greet them on Eid-ul-Azha.

On the joyous and auspicious occasion, the prime minister reiterated to collectively work for the betterment of Pakistan, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister felicitated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Eid.

He also held telephonic conversations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Amir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, President of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chairman of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and conveyed Eid greetings and good wishes.

The prime minister also talked to Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Khalid Magsi, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and Professor Sajid Mir and exchanged Eid greetings.

He hoped that the allied parties in the government would continue their role for the economic stability of Pakistan, adding that they would regain Pakistan’s lost place among the comity of nations by striving day and night.

He said that all steps were taken for providing maximum relief to the public in the new fiscal budget.

The political leaders also reciprocated Eid greetings and good wishes, and expressed the resolve to continue their cooperation in the coalition government.

