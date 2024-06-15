Open Menu

PM Conveys Eid Greetings, Wishes To Sultan Of Oman

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephone conversation with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman to extend warm greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The prime minister expressed his heartiest felicitations to the Sultan, the government, and the people of Oman, and prayed for their well-being, prosperity, and happiness.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq reciprocated the greetings and best wishes and expressed his appreciation for the prime minister's thoughtful gesture.

On this blessed occasion, both leaders also prayed for peace and unity among the ranks of the Muslim Ummah, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the conversation, the two leaders reaffirmed the strong bond of friendship and brotherhood between Pakistan and Oman, rooted in shared values and mutual respect.

They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

The two leaders also discussed the regional situation, particularly developments in Palestine and agreed to continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and beyond.

The prime minister reiterated his cordial invitation to the Sultan to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The prime minister, on X account, said that it was a pleasure to speak with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman on the blessed occasion of Eid ul Azha.

“While exchanging Eid greetings, we reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between our two nations as well as our common desire to promote peace, progress and prosperity within the Muslim Ummah and in the broader region,” he added in the post.

