PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that may the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed his good wishes to King Charles III on his accession to the throne.

In a tweet on Monday, he said may the people of the United Kingdom continue to prosper under his benevolent reign.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is observing a day of national mourning on Monday on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accorded approval to observing the mourning over the demise of the Queen on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.